PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Who will be the Eagles’ starting quarterback next year? It’s the question everyone in Philadelphia wants to know, but nobody has the answer to.

Not even Jalen Hurts.

“That’s a great question,” Hurts said on CBS Sports HQ Tuesday. “I’m putting the work in on my end. I’m trying to put in relationships with my guys. I’m just trying to take the next step. Regardless of what’s what, I’m challenging myself to be the best quarterback I can be.

“Learn from my mistakes as a team, learn from my mistakes last year. Those four games I got the opportunity to get my feet wet and take off next year.”

Hurts, a second-round pick, provided a spark for the anemic Birds’ offense in 2020 when Wentz was benched.

In four starts, Hurts threw 5 touchdowns to 3 interceptions and ran for another 3 touchdowns.

“We have two quarterbacks that are top-notch quarterbacks and some teams don’t have any,” new head coach Nick Sirianni said.

Sirianni went on to mention that he has spoken to both Wentz and Hurts and expressed his excitement but did not tip his hand on who may be starting under center this upcoming year.

So, will there be an open competition for the starting job?

“We have to look and evaluate and I’m not ready to say that either way yet. We’re just evaluating our players, evaluating every position,” Sirianni said. “Every position is going to be open, I guess to say.”

In an interview with CBS Sports HQ, Hurts talked all things Eagles — from expectations, to new QB coach Brian Johnson and his offseason training.

Watch the full interview to hear more from Hurts.

