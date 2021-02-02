PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Super Bowl LV is just days away and while most of the attention goes to the game, many viewers will be tuning in for the commercials. As we close in on the big game, Michael B. Jordan and Amazon teamed up for one of this year’s commercials.
The ad is for Amazon’s voice-recognition Alexa system and in the ad, a woman imagines if the product was personified by Jordan.
In the commercial, Jordan, who was raised in Newark, New Jersey, teaches the woman to speak French, helps her cook and reads passages from an audiobook. Eventually, the woman’s husband begins contradicting her requests to Alexa.
Jordan posted a version of the ad on his Twitter page.
Here’s a first look at my Alexa big game ad. #AlexasNewBody #BigGame #Ad pic.twitter.com/UIhGZaDGnA
— Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) February 2, 2021
Super Bowl LV coverage kicks off Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS3.
