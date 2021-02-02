CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley and Managing Director Tumar Alexander hold a virtual press conference to provide an update on the city’s coronavirus response.

Watch live beginning at 1 p.m. in the video player above.

What: City officials will provide the latest updates on the response to COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Philadelphia in a virtual press conference.

Who:

Mayor Jim Kenney
Tumar Alexander, Managing Director
Dr. Thomas Farley, Commissioner, Philadelphia Department of Public Health

Note: An interpreter will provide the Health Department updates and answer questions in Spanish.

When: Today, February 2, 2021, 1:00 p.m.

