NORTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) – Part of a bowling alley collapsed in Northampton overnight. The Hampton Lanes Bowling Alley posted a picture of the collapse on Facebook, just after 4 a.m. Tuesday.
You can see the roof caved in under all of the heavy snow.
“Well we are going to be closed awhile!” Hampton Lanes posted.
That area of the Lehigh Valley got more than two feet of snow so far.
The good news, no one was hurt.
