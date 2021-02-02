PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager has been hospitalized after he was shot in West Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon. It happened shortly before 3 p.m. on the 5500 block of West Girard Avenue.
Philadelphia Police say the 17-year-old boy was shot once in the right buttock.
He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.
It’s not yet known what sparked the shooting.
