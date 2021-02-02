PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Snow will continue to fall lightly throughout the morning Tuesday, eventually tapering by the afternoon. Another inch or two may fall but the brunt of the snow has already fallen in our region, leading to near 2 feet in some parts of the Lehigh Valley and just over 6″ in the city of Philadelphia.
A Winter Storm Warning will continue for Philadelphia and surrounding counties, Berks, the Lehigh Valley and Poconos until 4 p.m.
The Shore and central and southern Delaware may see minor additional accumulations with a continued chance of snow and a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect there until 4 p.m.
The Shore has experienced coastal flooding, with the inundation of roadways, and a Coastal Flood Warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Winds will stay blustery through today. Blowing and drifting snow will cause major travel concerns during the morning rush, and it advised to stay off the roads if possible.
As high temperatures struggle to surpass the freezing mark through Wednesday, the snow will not start to melt for several days, thus poor and icy road conditions will continue to be an issue through at least midweek.
