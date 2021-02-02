PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School District is defending its use of window ventilation fans in school buildings as part of its COVID safety plan. The district released a video of the installation process over the weekend.
Pre-K through second-grade students will begin to return to in-person learning on Feb. 22.
Some parents and teachers complain the ventilation strategy is insufficient, but the school district disagrees.
“This is an additional layer of safety. So on top of all the other measures that are taking upon the recommendation of the CDC, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and other public health experts, this is just another way to ensure that the rooms are safe for students and staff to return,” said Philadelphia School District spokesperson Monica Lewis.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website states that window fans are recommended as part of their mitigation guidelines.
MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf To Seek More Public School Funding By Increasing State’s Personal Income Tax Rate
SNOW TOTALS: How Much Snow Has Fallen Already In Your Neighborhood?
Man Fatally Shoots Married Couple, Then Self Following Snow Disposal Argument, Luzerne County Officials Say