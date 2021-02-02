ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Lehigh Valley was one of the hardest hit areas after the winter storm barreled through the region. In Allentown, officials say the storm is the second-largest snowfall event on record, with more than 2 feet of snow.

I-476 looks mostly clear but it’s a ghost town at the Allentown Service Plaza. Most of the businesses inside are closed.

In downtown Allentown, 24-hour diners and even fast-food restaurants were shutdown as some roads remain impassable.

Slushy and icy roads is hampering travel around Pennsylvania’s third-largest city. Some have not been plowed at all.

The #Allentown Public Works director calls the winter storm the second largest snowfall event on record. He says clearing roads has been daunting @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/4tk1hJOdZe — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) February 2, 2021

Some streets that have been plowed in Allentown need to be plowed a second time because people shoveling out their cars are throwing the snow back into the street.

“People put the snow out back in the street after we had everything good,” Allentown Public Works Director Craig Messinger said. “It melts. It freezes at night.”

Allentown’s Public Works Director: Stop throwing snow back into streets when shoveling out your cars https://t.co/uQaJnpmFLC @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Z6ZuWeJslL — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) February 2, 2021

Drivers are also being warned their cars will be towed if they’re not cleared from snow emergency routes, as more plows start to come in.

“It’s going to make you happier in the end because the job will get done quicker,” Messinger said.

As most dig out, some are cleaning up after the blast of heavy snow caused part of the roof to cave in at the Hampton Lanes Bowling Alley in Northampton. Debris is scattered everywhere.

Heavy snow caused part of a roof to cave in at a bowling alley in the Lehigh Valley https://t.co/Ioc768vCiY pic.twitter.com/3G0DAFxNGe — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) February 2, 2021

“I looked out my window and everything looked normal from there, but boy, this is a mess,” one woman said.

Many people came by to stop and take photos of the decade’s-old area attraction now partly scattered in pieces.

“It’s crazy,” Abriana Reiss said. “It’s kinda scary, too, because I love this place so much and I’ve been here a lot.”

Now that the flurries stopped falling, one man prefers using a shovel over a snowblower, saying it helps with his golf swing.

“Look at what you’re doing with a shovel — up and down. Take that club and swinging. Just like golfing,” he said.

This man says shoveling may be helping with his golf swing 🏌️https://t.co/uQaJnpmFLC pic.twitter.com/Isgr6is1C3 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) February 2, 2021

Drivers traveling on I-476 are taking their time and are not running into any problems.

