PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As we continue our commitment to highlighting small businesses in the community we head to a shop in Malvern where a Navy veteran is serving up delicious ice cream, along with some advice for navigating your way in the midst of a pandemic.

If you want to put a smile on your face, there is a sweet spot in Malvern waiting to get the job done. Scoops ‘N Smiles Ice Cream & Water Ice has 20 flavors of ice cream that not only rotate but will make your taste buds stand to attention.

But it’s not just their ice cream that will have you dropping to their knees, it’s also their homemade water ice too.

Brothers in business, Akeen Rowland and Yusef Jackson started their shop inspired by the simple pleasure of ice cream socials while in the Navy.

“There would be an alleyway like where you serve all the food, would be tubs of ice cream,” Rowland said.

Happy they’ve been, along with the Malvern community, for five years until recently when from behind the freezers Rowland could spot the COVID-19 chill in the air.

“You turn, you’re not there anymore,” he said “It’s like no people, no walking, no riding bikes.”

Plans to open a second location in West Chester were put on ice.

Now, both locations are finally open for business despite the rocky road the world is experiencing as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

