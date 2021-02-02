OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Down the shore, the winter storm took a large bite out of Ocean City’s beach. A lot of people stopped what they were doing to take a look at the erosion at 9th and 10th streets today.
Other parts of town saw major flooding.
14th Street and Haven Avenue is blocked off to traffic. The intersection is underwater.
Monday’s storm also left roads flooded and impassable in Sea Isle City.
Sea Isle City residents say it looks like the area is seeing some beach erosion.
“The beach erosion, it’s a shame because they just replenished the beach in this summer and it’ll be gone. One storm and it’ll be gone. My biggest fear is getting out of here, that water comes up on both sides of the street and you can’t get out even though this is the highest street in town to get out on,” resident Terry Tracey said.
