PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — In New Jersey, Mercer County hit the snow total jackpot. The big dig is underway there.

Now the big question is where to put all of the snow. Some of the streets and alleyways are very narrow, but folks were out early Tuesday morning and into the afternoon shoveling.

A windfall for those in the snowfall removal business. Downtown Princeton saw groups and teams of workers moving snow out of the way with precision.

Most got around on foot, a seemingly easier way to navigate in the slushy snow — even if for a jog.

Karen had no trouble making it out.

“No that’s why I have a son,” she said when asked if she had shoveled. “Oh yes, he had to dig my husband out so he could go to work this morning.

With streets cleared, small mountain ranges of snowbanks cropped along curbs. Be careful where you walk, between those snowbanks were ponds of ankle-deep slushy snow.

Even worse for Princeton University student, Oliver Crane was managing the sidewalks of Princeton in Birkenstocks.

“I thought we were going to actually drive but our car is snowed in. This is the most snow I can remember in years. It’s exciting,” Crane said.

New Jersey residents spent Groundhog Day repeatedly plowing and shoveling after a winter storm left as much as 30 inches of snow in the northern part of the state. Snow showers, blowing snow and coastal flooding continued to cause problems Tuesday throughout the state. forecasters said.

A state of emergency imposed Sunday by Gov. Phil Murphy remained in effect and state government offices were closed for nonessential personnel.

Murphy said a commercial vehicle ban on state roads was lifted at noon on Tuesday.

The governor is still asking drivers to stay home.

“The best way you can do that is to stay in. There’s a lot of shoulder work still, a lot of ramp work. We discussed, as well, potential flooding that may come out of that. We had some flooding in places like Manasquan and other points on the Shore,” Murphy said.

Much of Ocean City is still blanked with snow, including the boardwalk.

Just about 2,000 customers were without power about midday Tuesday, the governor said, far fewer than were feared.

“I think we dodged a bullet,” said Board of Public Utilities President Joe Fiordaliso.

The National Weather Service reported 30 inches of snow fell in parts of Sussex and Morris Counties on Monday.

NJ Transit resumed regular bus service in the southern part of the state., but it delayed the resumption of bus and train service in the northern and central parts of the state.

The New Jersey State Police reported as of 7 p.m. Monday, troopers had responded to 661 crashes and aided 1,050 motorists since 6 p.m. Sunday.

There was also concern about coastal flooding due to the storm. In a video posted on Facebook by Union Beach Police, Keyport Police Chief Shannon Torres and Capt. Michael Ferm were shown rescuing a man who was showing signs of hypothermia in his car from floodwaters.

CBS3’s Joe Holden contributed to this report.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM

SNOW TOTALS: How Much Snow Has Fallen Already In Your Neighborhood?

Man Fatally Shoots Married Couple, Then Self Following Snow Disposal Argument, Luzerne County Officials Say

‘We Made Mistakes’: Mayor Kenney, Health Commissioner Dr. Farley Apologize For Philly Fighting COVID Partnership