PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A memorial service will be held for legendary Temple University basketball coach John Chaney at the Liacouras Center on Feb. 8. Chaney died on Jan. 29 at the age of 89.
A socially-distanced public viewing will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Afterwards, a private family viewing is scheduled for 2 p.m. A private celebration of life service, which is invitation only, will start at 3 p.m.
The service will be live streamed.
Free parking is available at both the Liacouras Center Garage, located on 15th Street between Montgomery and Cecil B. Moore Streets, and the 15th Street Lot, located on 15th Street between Norris and Montgomery Streets. SEPTA bus and subway service is available.
Chaney led Temple to 17 NCAA Tournament appearances over 24 seasons, including five NCAA regional finals. Chaney had 741 wins as a college coach. He was twice named national coach of the year and his teams at Temple won six Atlantic 10 conference titles. He led Cheyney, in suburban Philadelphia, to the 1978 Division II national championship.
