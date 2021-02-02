COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A Montgomery County restaurant is preparing something special for the Super Bowl. How about a big red tomato pie honoring the real Big Red, former Philadelphia Eagles coach Andy Reid.
Collegeville Italian Bakery whipped up the gameday goodie just for Sunday’s game. It features coach Reid’s familiar mustache and headset in cheese.
Good morning! We are OPEN today!
Our limited edition, BIG RED tomato pie is back this year for another #SuperBowl Sunday!
Cheer on @Chiefs & former @Eagles Head Coach Andy Reid w/a custom tomato pie. Philly is rooting for you, Andy!#collegevilleitalianbakery #morethanabakery pic.twitter.com/5rzPtgsnja
— Collegeville Bakery (@CvilleItalBake) February 2, 2021
Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs are going for their second consecutive Super Bowl win, but they’ll have to beat the GOAT, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccanneers.
So you may be cheering for Reid and Kansas City. But if you want to keep it local, there are some other guys to root for, like Bucs Coach Bruce Arians and receiver Chris Godwin.
Super Bowl LV coverage kicks off Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS3.
