PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Philadelphia continues to dig out from several inches of snow, Archdiocesan high schools in the city will have a full virtual day on Wednesday. Catholic parish and regional elementary schools will be getting off to a late start on Wednesday. Parochial schools in the city will operate on a two-hour delay.
Meanwhile, virtual instruction will resume on a normal schedule for School District of Philadelphia students Wednesday. All offices and buildings will also reopen.
— Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) February 2, 2021
Archdiocese of Philadelphia schools conducted virtual classes on Tuesday as the city was under a Winter Storm Warning.
Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in the suburban counties normally follow the decision of their corresponding local public school district and submit closure status independently.
