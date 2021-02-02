ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – The CBS3 Mobile Weather Watcher may be rolling now, but its tires were no match for Mother Nature. The Mobile Weather Watcher got stuck in the snow in Allentown Tuesday afternoon after so much snow fell there over the last two days.
Thankfully, some very nice people helped the Mobile Weather Watcher dig out and get right back on the road. Thank you for lending us a helping hand!
Over 2 feet of snow has fallen in some parts of the Lehigh Valley and 8 to 10 inches in Philadelphia.
