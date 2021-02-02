CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person was found dead following a two-alarm house fire in the Frankford section of Northeast Philadelphia, early Tuesday morning. Flames erupted on the 4700 block of Oakland Street, around 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to heavy flames coming from the porch area.

There were initial reports that people were trapped. Firefighters say one person was found dead on the front porch.

The deputy chief requested a SEPTA bus to come to the scene to help keep all of the evacuated residents warm.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

