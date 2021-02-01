PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley will hold a briefing on developments from this weekend related to the city’s relationship with Philly Fighting COVID. The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

What: Mayor Jim Kenney and Dr. Thomas Farley to provide update on relationship with Philly Fighting COVID.

When: Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

Time: 1 p.m.

Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

The city severed its ties with Philly Fighting COVID last week. According to the city, Philly Fighting COVID’s corporate structure changed from a nonprofit to a for-profit. The change in structure came with changes to their privacy policy.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia’s acting deputy health commissioner, Dr. Caroline Johnson, resigned amid the controversy surrounding Philly Fighting COVID, the city confirmed Saturday night.

The city tells Eyewitness News Johnson gave an advantage in the vaccine bidding process to Philly Fighting COVID and its CEO, 22-year-old Andrei Doroshin, a Drexel University graduate student.

Doroshin spoke out in his own defense Friday, saying he’s being turned into a scapegoat. He defended his group’s efforts on the vaccination process and called on Dr. Farley to resign.

Doroshin provided Eyewitness News a letter sent to him on Jan. 22 by the city’s health department. It says, in part, “PFC has been very successful in running high throughput vaccine operations.” He also says the city wanted the group to open more mass vaccine sites, but days later, the city announced it was suspending its relationship with Philly Fighting COVID.

“The city needs a scapegoat for why they botched a vaccine effort and they probably think they’re embarrassed because a 22-year-old did a better job than they did,” Doroshin said.

Dr. Farley told Eyewitness News on Friday night that he will not be stepping down, but he said he would if he was asked to. Now, he is trying to rebuild the public’s trust.

In a letter to Dr. Farley, Kenney requested a report within 30 days of how the Health Department partnered with Philly Fighting COVID, and to identify the weakness in its vetting process.

The city is now looking for other providers to administer the vaccines.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Philadelphia Under Snow Emergency As Nor’easter Expected To Dump Most Snowfall In City In 5 Years Arrives

Philadelphia Weather: Heaviest Snow, Strongest Winds Of Major, Multi-Day Winter Storm On Its Way

‘I’m A Freaking Grad Student’: Philly Fighting COVID CEO Andrei Doroshin Defends Work After City Cuts Ties With Group