PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials will be giving an update on the winter storm that is moving through the region Monday. They are expected to discuss the ongoing response to the storm and answer questions.
The briefing will be held at 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.
- What: City officials will discuss ongoing response to the storm and answer questions.
- Who: Managing Director Tumar Alexander, Commissioner of the Streets Department Carlton Williams and other officials
- When: Monday, February, 1, 2021
- Time: 10:30 a.m.
- Online Stream: Live in the player above or on your mobile streaming device
