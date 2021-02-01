Transformer Fire Shuts Down Portion Of Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A downed utility pole and wires have a portion of Roosevelt Boulevard closed southbound, Monday morning. The Boulevard is shut down at Southampton Road in the Northeast.
Crews were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m. for downed lines. When they arrived they found a transformer had blown out, knocking down the utility pole and wires.
This is becoming an issue across the area as the heavy ice and snow begin to build upon the wires.
About eight to 12 inches of snow are expected in Philly and over a foot is likely in most of our Pennsylvania suburbs.
