PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new survey ranks Philadelphia among the top 15 cities for football fans. WalletHub released its 2021 Best & Worst Cities for Football Fans survey on Monday ahead of Super Bowl LV.
The survey compared more than 240 United States cities with at least one college or professional football team across 21 key factors including the number of NFL and college football teams, stadium capacity, and fan engagement.
Philadelphia ranked No. 15 overall but also came in at No. 13 among the country’s large cities. Philadelphia also came in at No. 26 for the least accessible stadium and highest average ticket price per NFL game.
State College came in at No. 35 overall and Princeton, New Jersey ranked No. 48.
Pittsburgh, Dallas, and Boston were among the top three cities for football fans.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Philadelphia Acting Deputy Health Commissioner Dr. Caroline Johnson Resigns Amid Philly Fighting COVID Controversy
Chosen 300 Ministries In Overdrive To Help Homeless As Winter Storm Barrels Toward Philadelphia Region
Philadelphia Weather: Heaviest Snow, Strongest Winds Of Major, Multi-Day Winter Storm On Its Way