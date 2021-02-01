PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Broad Street Run has been postponed until fall 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Monday. The 10-mile race which normally takes place in May will now take place sometime in the fall.
Organizers have not given an exact date.
“Our team is in communication with the City of Philadelphia to ensure that when the race is held, it is done with public health and safety as our top priority,” organizers said. “While the future trajectory of COVID-19 is still unknown, we are hopeful that we’ll be able to welcome you all this fall for the 2021 Broad Street Run. We will share the date of the 2021 race as soon as plans are finalized.”
Also, there will be no lottery for registration this year.
Anyone who was registered in 2020 will have the opportunity to register for 2021 at a discounted rate. When registration opens, those who were registered for the 2020 race will receive an e-mail from RunSignUp.com with a link to register with the 20% discount.
For more information, click here.
