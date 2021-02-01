PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Winter Storm Warning in effect for much of the area, including Philadelphia, has been extended until 4 p.m. Tuesday as snow continues to fall. After a prolonged period of sleet in Center City last night into today, we’ve changed back over to snow.

We’ll see additional accumulations of 3 to 6 inches into tomorrow, as the snow may be heavy at times tonight. With this major winter storm, parts of our area have experienced a winter walloping.

Snow totals so far in parts of upper Bucks County, the Lehigh Valley and Poconos have surpassed 12 inches, where snowfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour were reported earlier today.

In North Catasauqua, Northampton County, 20.8 inches of snow have fallen as of 5 p.m. Monday evening.

Snow, some heavy, will continue to fall north and west, and blowing snow will continue to occur. An additional 6 to 10 inches of snowfall is possible in the Poconos, Lehigh Valley, and Bucks County through tomorrow.

A changeover back to snow has spread east across I-95 into South Jersey as cold air wraps in on the backside of the Nor’easter. An additional 1 to 3 inches is possible in these areas.

Recent runs of short-range models indicate that the snow showers in store tomorrow may be more robust than initially reflected. Thus, more snowfall accumulations of up to several inches in some locations may occur as a result.

The shore and central and southern Delaware may see minor additional accumulations with a continued chance of snow and a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. tomorrow.

The shore has experienced coastal flooding, with the inundation of roadways, and a Coastal Flood Warning is in effect until 5 p.m. tomorrow.

Winds will continue to whip tonight, and we stay blustery tomorrow. Scattered power outages remain possible due to heavy snow, strong winds and a combination of these.

Blowing and drifting snow will cause major travel concerns tonight and tomorrow in Pennsylvania and it is advised to stay off the roads if possible.

As high temperatures struggle to surpass the freezing mark through Wednesday, the snow will not start to melt for several days, thus poor and icy road conditions will continue to be an issue through at least midweek.

The Delaware Valley is dealing with a one-two punch of a winter wallop. People are digging out as the snow still falls, now that we’re in the thick of round two.

As the region continues to be battered by this latest winter storm, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has issued a disaster declaration.

“We are in the middle of one of the most impactful statewide storms we’ve had in a long time,” said PennDOT’s Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Melissa Batula. “This is truly an all-hands-on-deck situation, and our crews are working hard to keep roads safe and passable.”

It’s the biggest snowstorm for the region in five years.

