PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Delaware Valley is dealing with a one-two punch of a winter wallop. People are digging out as the snow still falls, now that we’re in the thick of round two.

It’s the biggest snowstorm for the region in five years.

The winter storm warning has been extended until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

An unanticipated prolonged period of sleet in the city from last night into today will likely cut down a bit on final totals.

The Philadelphia region will see additional accumulations of 2 to 5 inches of snow into tomorrow, as the snow may turn heavy at times this evening.

As of 4 p.m., Philadelphia has seen nearly 4 inches of snow. Upper Bucks and Lehigh Valley are near and over 1 foot of snow where snowfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour were reported earlier today.

Snow, some heavy, continues to fall north and west and blowing snow is being reported in parts of Lehigh Valley. Five to 10 inches of additional snowfall is possible in the Poconos, Lehigh Valley, and Bucks into tomorrow.

The forecast is on track with 8 to 12 inches of snow expected in Philly and the New Jersey suburbs, over a foot likely in most of the Pennsylvania suburbs and a foot-and-a-half of snow is possible in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos through the event. The Pine Barrens is expected to get 4 to 8 inches and 2 to 4 inches of snow is forecast along the coast and in central/southern Delaware.

Thundersnow is possible.

A changeover to snow and snow/mix is spreading east across I-95 into central southern Jersey as cold air wraps in on the backside of the system. An additional coating to 2 inches is possible in these areas.

Also, recent runs of short-range models indicate that the snow showers in store tomorrow may be more robust than initially reflected. Thus, more snowfall accumulations of up to several inches in some locations may occur as a result.

Winds will be whipping all day Monday as well with gusts of 35 to 45 mph for Philly and surrounding suburbs and potentially to 60 mph at the coast where a high wind warning is in effect Monday for coastal Atlantic County and a wind advisory for coastal Cape May County.

Scattered power outages are likely due to heavy snow, strong winds and a combo of both. Snow-covered roads as well as falling, blowing and drifting snow will cause major travel concerns on Monday and Monday night. If you are able to stay off the roads, please do so.

The snow will slowly taper Monday night, but snow showers will affect the area on Tuesday and could yield additional minor accumulations in spots. As high temperatures struggle to surpass the freezing mark through Wednesday, the snow will not really start to melt for several days.

