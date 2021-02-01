PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A snow emergency is in effect in Philadelphia. Crews are out in force trying to stay ahead of the storm and people are being urged to stay home and off the roads.

“We encourage all residents to stay home if they can as commuting will become very difficult throughout this event. If you must venture outside, we urge caution to all motorists and pedestrians,” Philadelphia Managing Director Tumar Alexander said.

The Philadelphia Streets Department began brining snow emergency routes and secondary roads on Sunday and that operation is continuing, as the storm barrels down on the city.

“With 450 pieces of equipment, including support from other city agencies and private contractors mobilized, crews began brining over the weekend and we have 50,000 tons of salt available for this event,” said Philadelphia Streets Department Commissioner Carlton Williams.

Hundreds of trucks will continue salting and plowing city streets as the multi-layered mix of sleet and snow makes for a more difficult approach.

“This has been a very difficult forecast and we’re not really sure what today will hold,” Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.

The city’s Emergency Operations Center remains activated and officials are urging residents to stay home to allow for the safe removal of snow and ice from city streets.

Sanitation trucks are being used to help plow the snow, so trash pickup will be delayed until next week.

