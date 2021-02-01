PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The winter storm will continue to impact Philadelphia School District teachers and students on Tuesday. The school district says virtual classes will be held in the morning tomorrow.
Independent tasks will then be assigned by the teacher in the afternoon.
“This provides our staff, students and families with the opportunity to find a little time in the afternoon to enjoy some fun, outside activities. Teachers will assign due dates for assignments accordingly. Students are expected to log in to their classes in the morning,” the school district said.
The school district is also making several changes to operations to support staff and minimize the number of people traveling for work.
- School Buildings & 440 N. Broad St. – all buildings will be closed to families and non-essential staff, with staff working remotely, allowing for our snow removal vendors and building engineers to safely clear all roadways, walkways and stairs on District properties.
- Parent and Family Tech Support Centers – on-site operations at all three Support Centers will be closed. Tech Support Hotlines for staff at 215-400-5555 and for families at 215-400-4444 will remain operational. Specialized Services Regional Centers – all centers will be closed. Families with scheduled appointments will be contacted to reschedule their appointments.
- All staff designated as essential personnel during inclement weather will be contacted by their supervisor with reporting instructions, and will be compensated according to the provisions of their collective bargaining agreements, if applicable. All other staff are expected to safely work from home. If you have questions about your work schedule, please check with your supervisor.
Philadelphia is currently under a snow emergency. The city is expected to see an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow into tomorrow.
