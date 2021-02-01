BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Big snowfall totals and messy roads are making for dangerous conditions in Bucks County tonight. Plows have been through here but snow is falling at a pretty quick pace.
BUCKS COUNTY: Street Road remains snow-covered near Davisville Road. @CBSPhilly #snow #cbs3snow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/Eu5oJBLjPY
— Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) February 1, 2021
The intersection of Street Road and 611 is snow-covered causing roadways to become treacherous.
Several spinouts could be seen throughout Bucks County and plows are having a tough time keeping with the snow as it continues to fall.
Snow continuing to fall in #Warrington, #Bucks County. @CBSPhilly @warrngtn_twp @WarringtonTwpPD pic.twitter.com/PA5hUe5FQh
— Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) February 1, 2021
There have been some significant wind gusts so visibility is very low.
If you don’t have to be outside through Warrington Township tonight, it is a good idea to stay home.
BUCKS COUNTY: 119 calls to 911 as of 11am Monday with heavy #snow still falling. @CBSPhilly #CBS3Snow #BucksCounty https://t.co/VgIKO5TGxl
— Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) February 1, 2021
The head of police has issued a snow emergency in Warrington Township and Central Bucks has canceled school for Tuesday.
CBS3’s Alicia Roberts reports.
