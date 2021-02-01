WEATHER ALERTWinter Storm Dealing One-Two Punch Of Heavy Snow Across Region
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bucks County, Local, Local TV, Winter Weather

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Big snowfall totals and messy roads are making for dangerous conditions in Bucks County tonight. Plows have been through here but snow is falling at a pretty quick pace.

The intersection of Street Road and 611 is snow-covered causing roadways to become treacherous.

Several spinouts could be seen throughout Bucks County and plows are having a tough time keeping with the snow as it continues to fall.

There have been some significant wind gusts so visibility is very low.

If you don’t have to be outside through Warrington Township tonight, it is a good idea to stay home.

The head of police has issued a snow emergency in Warrington Township and Central Bucks has canceled school for Tuesday.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts reports.

MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM

Man Fatally Shoots Married Couple, Then Self Following Snow Disposal Argument, Luzerne County Officials Say

Philadelphia Weather: Heaviest Snow, Strongest Winds Of Major, Multi-Day Winter Storm On The Way

Pennsylvania Secretary Of State Kathy Boockvar Stepping Down After Agency Bungles Ballot Referendum For Child Sex Victims