PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PennDOT crews are ready for a very busy day as they will be trying to keep up with the winter weather. Robyn Briggs, a communications relations coordinator with PennDOT, joined Eyewitness News This Morning on Monday to discuss the preparations for the powerful snow that is expected throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania today.

Briggs says crews began preparing the roads as early as Saturday morning and are out in full force for Monday.

There are 169 crews from PennDOT across the Philadelphia region, that includes five counties, but the department also has 271 rentals that are brought in.

PennDOT has reduced the speed limit to 45 mph on several roadways in Philadelphia and surrounding counties due to the severity of the winter storm.

The 45 mph reduced speed limit is in effect for Interstates 76, 95, 295, 476, 676, U.S. Routes 1, 30, 202, 422 and State Routes 63, 100 Spur and 309.

“We do have some lower speed miles per hour on some of the interstates and roadways, so they do that just to make sure people are slowing down,” Briggs said.

PennDOT is urging residents to stay off the roads if they can, but for anyone who must head out during the storm Briggs recommends slowing down.

“Just slow down, slowing down is going to be your best friend during this,” Briggs said. “So, make sure you give yourself enough time.”

