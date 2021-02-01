PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect wanted in a robbery at a Dunkin’ Donuts in the city’s Holmesburg neighborhood last month. The robbery happened at the Dunkin’ Donuts located at 7500 Frankford Avenue just after 2:45 p.m. Jan. 20.
Officials say the man ordered an iced coffee and told the employee he was a little short on the price. The employee told him he would cover the rest and after handing money to the employee the suspect told him, “I want everything.”
Officials say the suspect fled the scene after being given an unknown amount of money from the employee.
He was last seen heading west on Shelmire Street then heading south through an alleyway.
If you have any information about this incident or this suspect please contact the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153/3154.
