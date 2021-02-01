BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Road crews were busy across Pennsylvania as a winter storm packing strong winds continued to dump heavy snow around much of the state on Monday. In Delaware County, PennDOT plow crews could be seen along the Blue Route treating the road with salt.

Eyewitness News cameras spotted very few drivers on the roads Monday morning.

Road conditions on the Blue Route, West Chester Pike, and on side roads looked good during the day. However, that didn’t prevent crashes.

In Middletown Township, a car lost control and slammed into a utility pole across from Riddle Memorial Hospital on Baltimore Pike, around 1 p.m.

Car loses control, slams into utility pole across from Riddle Memorial Hospital on Baltimore Pike in Middletown Township.

The pole was sliced in half. Luckily, emergency management says no injuries were reported.

Conditions are expected to worsen as the day progresses. Gov. Tom Wolf is urging residents to avoid travel if possible.

Most of the state remains under winter storm warnings or winter weather advisories that are expected to remain in effect through Tuesday morning.

Philadelphia and its suburbs had about two inches of sleet and snow by early Monday. Over a foot is likely in most of the Pennsylvania suburbs and a foot-and-a-half of snow is possible in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos through the event.

Strong, gusty winds are also expected in most areas.

