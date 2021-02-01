CHESTER, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Monday’s winter storm is causing some significant headaches in the suburbs. Firefighters had their hands full at a fire in the 2100 block of 9th Street in Chester.

When Eyewitness News got there, most of the flames had been put out in the two homes. Weather conditions for those first responders coming from various parts of southern Delaware County were not ideal.

At the time of the incident, a heavy sleet was coming down. We’re told there no injuries. It’s not clear how many people will be displaced as a result of the fire.

At the same time, power crews in Middletown Township were working to fix a sliced utility pole across from Riddle Memorial Hospital, just in front of the former Granite Run Mall.

Car loses control, slams into utility pole across from Riddle Memorial Hospital on Baltimore Pike in Middletown Township. Pole was sliced in half. No injuries per emergency management. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/W3cGJySqdt — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) February 1, 2021

Sources say it was a first responder on his way into work. He lost control of his car and took out the pole. We’re told he is OK and actually continued on his way into work.

The utility lines serve as one of two main feeds into the hospital. They didn’t lose power because of their secondary electrical feed, according to emergency officials who add the facility also has a backup generator.

Road crews were busy across Pennsylvania as the winter storm packing strong winds continued to dump heavy snow around much of the state on Monday. In Delaware County, PennDOT plow crews could be seen along the Blue Route treating the road with salt.

Eyewitness News cameras spotted very few drivers on the roads Monday morning.

Road conditions on the Blue Route, West Chester Pike, and on side roads looked good during the day. However, that didn’t prevent crashes.

Gov. Tom Wolf is urging residents to avoid travel if possible.

Most of the state remains under winter storm warnings or winter weather advisories that are expected to remain in effect through Tuesday morning.

Philadelphia and its suburbs had about two inches of sleet and snow by early Monday. Over a foot is likely in most of the Pennsylvania suburbs and a foot-and-a-half of snow is possible in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos through the event.

Strong, gusty winds are also expected in most areas.

CBS3’s Joe Holden contributed to this report.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

