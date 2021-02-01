PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Manayunk neighborhood is always a challenging area when winter weather strikes due to its hilly, narrow streets. Eyewitness News has been in Manayunk since about 4 a.m. Monday and it’s been basically constant rain and sleet.

There have not been many commuters and no businesses on Main Street were seen open this morning.

CBS3’s Dan Koob says “it’s basically dead.”

There have been some people here and there poking their heads out but more snow is expected in the forecast as the day progresses. The main roads in Manayunk are clear but it’s those side roads, the cobblestone streets that are usually slick, that are potentially problematic.

There’s been a slow crawl of traffic throughout the hours but really it seems like people are just sort of sitting this one out.

“Just quiet out here, come out and take a walk, nobody bothering you,” Damien Pernigotti said. “I’m glad it comes around once a year though.”

But, of course, there are those willing to venture out, including a young man cleaning up outside a post office.

Trucks have been coming and going treating the roads, with much more snow expected throughout the afternoon.

Trash and recycling pick up has also been suspended for Tuesday and people should hold onto their trash and recyclables until next Tuesday.

The Philadelphia Streets Department commissioner elaborated to say the delay is due to today’s continued accumulations of snow, so all department resources are devoted to snow removal.

