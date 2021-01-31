BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Bucks County is buckling down as a powerful Nor’easter is moving into southeastern Pennsylvania. The suburbs are predicted to get a good blast of winter weather in the next 48 hours. The snow began to fall in Bensalem just after 12 p.m. Sunday.

Local school districts, including Bensalem, Neshaminy and Council Rock have already canceled classes for Monday anticipating the conditions to worsen.

The Doylestown Dart service has been suspended through Tuesday and a code blue remains in effect in Upper, Lower and Central Bucks County through Tuesday as well.

The mayor of Langhorne declared a snow emergency as of 6 p.m. Sunday, meaning you cannot park on the streets to help with plowing.

Throughout Sunday we saw many people trying to get their last-minute items ahead of what’s expected snowy Sunday night up and down I-95 from Trenton through Philadelphia.

In Montgomery County, the Cheltenham School District is giving students a snow day Monday, Feb. 1.

“Due to the possibility of power and internet outages, instead of pivoting to all-remote instruction, the district will utilize one of the traditional snow days built into the 2020-2021 academic calendar,” Superintendent Dr. Wagner Marseille said.

The district was set to begin hybrid instruction on Monday.

All activities are canceled and all buildings will be closed.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts contributed to this report.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for the latest winter storm coverage.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Philadelphia Weather: Powerful, Long-Duration Winter Storm Forecast To Bring Most Snowfall To City In 5 Years

Philadelphia Acting Deputy Health Commissioner Dr. Caroline Johnson Resigns Amid Philly Fighting COVID Controversy

Chosen 300 Ministries In Overdrive To Help Homeless As Winter Storm Barrels Toward Philadelphia Region