PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A major and multi-day winter storm in the Delaware Valley is underway, though, the heaviest snow and the strongest winds have yet to arrive with this expected to be the biggest snowstorm for the region in five years.

The forecast is on track with 8 to 12 inches of snow expected in Philly, over a foot likely in most of the Pennsylvania suburbs and a foot-and-a-half of snow is possible in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos through the event.

Nearby New Jersey suburbs are in the 8-to-12-inch range, then 4 to 8 inches for the Pine Barrens and 2 to 4 inches of snow along the coast and in central/southern Delaware. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for a large portion of the region through Tuesday morning.

Steady snow continues Sunday night, and winds will continue to pick up. After a coating to 3 inches of snow fell at the Jersey Shore and southern Delaware earlier Sunday, the snow is currently transitioning to a wintry mix and rain as the rain/snow line slowly pushes north.

The warmer air will continue to creep inland and push the threat for a snow/sleet mix through much of South Jersey and close to Philly and the I-95 corridor later Sunday into early Monday morning.

Areas north and west of I-95 should remain cold enough for all snow through the night. Model data continues to reflect that the rain/snow line will have a tough and battle against the cold air locked in place and ultimately the cold air will win out and spill back southeastward as our Nor’easter passes off-shore late day Monday and Monday night.

The heaviest snow will fall Monday from mid-morning through the late afternoon/early evening. Thundersnow is possible.

Winds will be whipping all day Monday as well with gusts of 35 to 45 mph for Philly and surrounding suburbs and potentially to 60 mph at the coast where a High Wind Warning is in effect Monday for Coastal Atlantic County and a Wind Advisory for Coastal Cape May County.

Scattered power outages are likely due heavy snow, strong winds and a combo of both. Snow-covered roads as well as falling, blowing and drifting snow will cause major travel concerns on Monday and Monday night. If you are able to stay off the roads, please do so.

The snow will slowly taper Monday night, but snow showers will affect the area on Tuesday and could yield additional minor accumulations in spots. As high temperatures struggle to surpass the freezing mark through Wednesday, the snow will not really start to melt for several days.

