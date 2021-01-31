PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Managing Director Tumar Alexander announced a snow emergency will be declared throughout the city beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday. The snow emergency will stay in effect through Tuesday as a powerful, long-duration winter storm is forecasted to impact the Philadelphia region.

“Crews will continue snow operations until all conditions are safe for travel,” Alexander said. “However, this storm is expected to bring heavy snow and high winds. Residents should be mindful of fallen tree limbs and possible power and signal outages. Our goal is to make roads passable and return the city back to normal operations as quickly as possible.”

The winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and high winds with the current forecast showing snow totals of eight to 12 inches across the city.

The City has declared a snow emergency beginning today, January 31, 2021 at 6 p.m. Below are important updates about snow emergency routes, trash and recycling collections, updates to City services and more ⬇️ #PHLsnow https://t.co/StXP5eG2lh — City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) January 31, 2021

Reminder for Philadelphia residents:

Move your vehicle immediately if it is parked on a Snow Emergency route.

Do not shovel or plow snow into the street. This practice is illegal, unsafe and hinders snow operations

Clear a sidewalk path at least 36 inches wide within six hours of the end of the storm

Clear snow from neighborhood sewer drains to allow melting snow to drain

Motorists should allow extra time, exercise patience and maintain safe driving distances

Trash and recycling will be suspended on Monday. Any resident whose normal trash day is Monday must hold their materials for collections until next Monday, Feb. 8.

Due to the storm, trash and recycling collections are suspended for Monday, Feb. 1. Hold Monday's materials until next Monday. Collection updates for the remainder of the week coming soon. Sanitation Convenience Centers are closed on Monday. More info: https://t.co/gG6X7D5gjX pic.twitter.com/dzZWQwA6b6 — philastreets (@PhilaStreets) January 31, 2021

The city will make a decision regarding the rest of the week’s collections on Monday depending upon how the storm and plowing operations go throughout the night.

A number of Pennsylvania townships and boroughs across the region have declared snow emergencies ahead of the anticipated storm.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for the latest winter storm coverage.

