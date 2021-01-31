PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Winter storm warnings and advisories are in effect across the tri-state area as the region braces for several inches of snow. In response to the storm, townships and boroughs in the area are declaring snow emergencies.

They include:

LOWER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP

A snow emergency has been declared for Lower Providence Township from 12:00 pm Sunday, January 31, 2021 until 6:00 pm on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 subject to change.

Residents are reminded of the following restrictions that are in place under the snow emergency declaration:

Parking is prohibited on the odd numbered side of the street unless there is no off-street parking available at or within 300 feet of the property.

All vehicles should have chains or all-weather tires.

Any vehicle parked, stalled, incapable of moving or left unattended upon any street or road may be removed or towed by the Police Department.

Blowing or shoveling snow into the street is prohibited.

Additional information can be found at www.lowerprovidence.org.

LOWER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP

Lower Makefield Township has issued a Snow Emergency effective 11:00 PM Sunday, January 31, 2021 until further notice. The Emergency Operations Center will be in effect at 7 AM, Monday, February 1, 2021. Anyone with true emergencies should call 911. All other issues, please contact the Emergency Operations Center at 215-493-4055. During the Snow Emergency, motorists should remain off the roadways and no vehicles will be parked on major highways or township roads. Residents should use caution if they must travel and clear snow from doorways of residences in the event of an emergency. In the event of power outages, the township will notify residents on locations of warming stations, comfort stations, and shelters. Click here for more information.

NORTH WALES BOROUGH

Effective 12:00 P.M. Sunday Jan. 31, 2021 through 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, a “Snow Emergency” is declared for North Wales Borough, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced on the posted Snow Emergency Routes of Main and Walnut Streets and cars will be towed.

NOTE: The riding of bicycles is banned within the Borough during this snow emergency. This will protect both bicyclists and drivers.

A major snow and ice event is expected to begin on Sunday afternoon. Snow accumulation is expected to be 8 – 10 inches, and possibly upwards to 13 inches. Wind gusts will be 30-40mph.

All residents are urged to dress accordingly and limit their exposure to the elements. Driving will be treacherous and should be avoided, if possible. Please use caution when walking in the streets. When shoveling, please take periodic breaks. Know your limitations.

Please check on elderly or disabled neighbors to see that they are prepared for the storm, e.g. phones charged, fresh batteries in flashlights, and your phone number readily available. Since people sometimes hesitate to ask for help; continue to check on them during the storm. Click here for more information.

LOWER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP

The Lower Gwynedd Township Board of Supervisors has declared a Snow Emergency effective Sunday, January 31, 2021 starting at 12:00 pm and be in effect until Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 12:00 pm. Click here for more information.

WEST CHESTER BOROUGH

With the forecasted snow storm Sunday through late Monday, West Chester Borough will declare a Snow Emergency during the following times:

Beginning: Today, Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 3:00 PM.

Ending: Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 3:00 PM.

A Snow Emergency means all vehicles parked on Snow Emergency Routes must be moved or they may be towed. A Snow Emergency Route is marked with a red and white sign at the beginning, middle or end of each block.

Residents who reside on Snow Emergency Routes may park at no cost in one of the Parking Garages; Chestnut Street Garage, Bicentennial Garage; Matlack Street Garage; Sharpless Street Garage; Nields Street Garage. (The County Justice Center Garage is pending approval).

Monday Trash and Recycling collection will be moved to Tuesday. Click here for more information.

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP

In accordance with Ordinance 91-0-11 and amended by Ordinance 93-0-4, Newtown Township is issuing a snow emergency effective at 6:00 PM on Sunday, January 31, 2021 until 12:00 PM on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Under this emergency, “It shall be unlawful to park, or to allow to be parked, any motor vehicle on any road or street within the Township following deposit or accumulation of ice or snow of one (1) inch or greater, in depth, until the snow has been completely plowed for the full width of the cartway.” Dependent upon conditions, this snow emergency may be extended. Click here for more information.

BUCKS COUNTY

Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo has declared a snow emergency for Bensalem Township. Please avoid any non-essential travel and remove your vehicles from the street so township snow plows can clear the snow in a timely manner. Click here for more information.

SPRING CITY BOROUGH

A snow emergency has been declared in the Borough of Spring City effective January 31, 2021 09:00 AM to February 2, 2021 12:00 PM. All cars must be removed from Snow Emergency routes. Click here for more information.

LOWER SALFORD TOWNSHIP

Lower Salford Township has declared a snow and ice emergency for the following period:

Start date/time: Sunday, January 31st, 12:00 pm

End date/time: Tuesday, February 2nd, 12:00 am

All snow emergency routes are to be kept clear of parked or unattended vehicles during the emergency so that the road can be cleared.

Vehicles left parked or abandoned on a snow emergency route may be towed and impounded. Click here for more information.

CENTRAL BUCKS

A Winter Storm Emergency for the Boroughs, of Doylestown, New Britain and Chalfont has been declared and is in effective at 1 pm Sunday and continuing for the duration of the storm until the snow has been cleared. Please do not park on any posted snow emergency routes in Doylestown Borough or any Borough streets in Chalfont and New Britain or you will be ticketed and may be towed.

ALLENTOWN

Mayor Ray O’Connell is declaring a Snow Emergency in the City of Allentown effective at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021.

By ordinance, a “snow emergency,” requires owners to remove their vehicles from posted routes. Signs are posted on snow emergency routes, which are also published on the city website, www.allentownpa.gov.

PARKESBURG BOROUGH

Due to the forecasted moderate to heavy snowfall predicted for the region, Mayor Hagan has declared a SNOW EMERGENCY, effective later this afternoon, Sunday, January 31, 2021, @ 4 PM, until Tuesday, February 2, 2021 @ 0600. Police will be delivering public address announcements beginning at 1 PM on these posted streets. Residents are directed to remove their vehicles from posted routes to other public parking locations. Click here for more information.

HATFIELD TOWNSHIP

Due to the severe winter storm forecasted for our region, a Snow Emergency has been declared for both Hatfield Township and Hatfield Borough, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Effective as of 12:00 PM today, January 31, 2021. It will remain in effect for the duration of the winter storm. Please remember these important tips to help members of Public Works and the Police Department to keep our roads safe and clear of snow: Remove your vehicle from the road during a snow emergency. Your vehicle may be towed if it is parked in the street. Keep non-essential vehicles off the roadways. Click here for more information.

