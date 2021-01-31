WEATHER ALERTImpending Nor’easter Forecast To Bring Most Snowfall To Philadelphia In Five Years
By CBS3 Staff
Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a double shooting in the city’s East Germantown neighborhood left one man dead and a woman injured on Sunday. This happened just after 7 a.m. along the 800 block of East Washington Lane.

Police say a 27-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds including to his head and chest. He was rushed to Albert Einstein Medical Center.

According to officials, a woman in her late-20s also suffered a gunshot wound to her right eye. She is currently listed in stable condition at the hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.