PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a double shooting in the city’s East Germantown neighborhood left one man dead and a woman injured on Sunday. This happened just after 7 a.m. along the 800 block of East Washington Lane.
Police say a 27-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds including to his head and chest. He was rushed to Albert Einstein Medical Center.
According to officials, a woman in her late-20s also suffered a gunshot wound to her right eye. She is currently listed in stable condition at the hospital.
So far, no arrests have been made.
