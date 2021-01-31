WEATHER ALERTImpending Nor’easter Forecast To Bring Most Snowfall To Philadelphia In Five Years
By CBS3 Staff
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A deadly crash shut down a portion of Route 38 in Camden County, New Jersey on Sunday. Police rushed to the intersection of Route 38 eastbound and Mansion Boulevard in Pennsauken around 1 a.m.

At least one person was killed in the crash.

Investigators are trying to determine if a second car was involved.

As of 5:30 a.m. Route 38 has reopened in both directions.

