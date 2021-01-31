PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Delaware Valley is preparing for a major winter storm, a system that is forecast to dump heavy snowfall across much of the region. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Philadelphia and its surrounding counties, Berks County and the Lehigh Valley.

The usual preparations are underway in the area, from treating the roads to getting the rock salt ready.

This PennDOT yard off Oregon Avenue is filled with salt and trucks, all ready for the storm that’s expected to hit the region. The current cold snap is only the beginning.

“I feel like we’re mentally prepared for Monday,” Harold Weisman of Cherry Hill said.

On Sunday, crews are expected to be on the streets, salting and keeping the roadways safe. In addition to packing an emergency kit and filling up on gas, AAA is urging motorists to get their cards ready for driving in the winter weather.

“The extreme cold temperatures that we’re experiencing right now will have a cumulative effect on your car’s battery,” Jana Tidwell with AAA said. “So, if you haven’t had the opportunity to have your car battery checked, you might want to do that.”

Families are also prepping for inches of snow.

In Cherry Hill, families loaded up on enough groceries to last them through the storm.

“Trying to pick up some last-minute items for the weekend and enjoy some time just home with the family and not have to go back out,” Michael Schmitt of Haddonfield said.

⚠️❄️A major and long duration winter storm will impact the region tomorrow, Monday and into Tuesday. Plan for heavy snow, strong winds and blowing snow if your neighborhood is under the Winter Storm Warning. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/SMti9XkJjN — Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) January 31, 2021

“We hope that there won’t be snow, but we’re getting food just in case,” Connye Weisman of Cherry Hill said.

With the freezing cold temperatures, even a trip to the supermarket means bundling up.

“This store is always crowded, but it is really cold,” Teri Smigo of Mullica Hill said. “I put on as many clothes as I have, and hopefully everybody will be safe.”

Over at Getzingers Westmont Hardware in Haddon Township, people are slowly coming in for supplies.

“We get later into the winter people need to see snow on the ground before they react to it,” Bill Getzinger said.

But some are looking forward to that fresh white powder.

“Me and my dog can go out there too and me and my brothers — like last time, there was a big hill we went on, that was super fun,” Daniel Lubonski of Haddon Township said.

It’s never too early to prepare. If you do find yourself outside, make sure you’re bundled up.

