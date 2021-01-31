CHELTENHAM, Pa. (CBS) — The Cheltenham School District is giving students a snow day Monday as a powerful Nor’easter moves through the region. The Cheltenham School District will be closed on Feb. 1.
“Due to the possibility of power and internet outages, instead of pivoting to all-remote instruction, the district will utilize one of the traditional snow days built into the 2020-2021 academic calendar,” Superintendent Dr. Wagner Marseille said.
The district was set to begin hybrid instruction on Monday.
All activities are canceled and all buildings will be closed.
