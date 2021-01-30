DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — The filing of charges earlier this week against a school security guard in the William Penn School District has set off disruption in that Delaware County school district for students and teachers. It was Tuesday when CBS3 first reported sexual assault charges had been filed against Walnut Street Elementary School security guard L’Toray Hill.
The school, in a letter Saturday, informed the community that classes will be all-virtual next week because the district determined it could not confirm that all employees have their state-mandated clearances.
The district says it will begin examining all personnel files.
Hill did have his clearances, according to the school district.
Prosecutors say Hill groomed a female student started when she was 8 years old.
The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office says some of the alleged sexual relationship between Hill and the student happened years later inside the school
An attorney for Hill declined to comment earlier this week.
The school has apologized for the inconvenience.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Winter Storm Warning In Place As Region Braces For Possibility Of Several Inches Of Snow
Playland’s Castaway Cove Damaged After 4-Alarm Blaze Erupts On Ocean City Boardwalk
Philadelphia Health Commissioner Addresses Calls For Resignation In Wake Of Philly Fighting COVID Controversy