PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gritty has a new shtick and, apparently, his own personal ball pit.
The Philadelphia Flyers mascot debuted a ball pit at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night during the first period of the orange and black’s game against the New York Islanders in South Philadelphia.
Gritty tweeted a video of his playtime while displaying some pretty impressive gymnastic moves.
Flip, Flip, Flipadelphia pic.twitter.com/kFlVA1ThDE
— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) January 31, 2021
“Flip, Flip, Flipadelphia,” Gritty wrote on Twitter, referencing an It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia TV episode.
Flyers fans took great joy in Gritty’s new deal.
— Drewski 🌹 (@Drewski0806) January 31, 2021
— 🌊Tiffany 🌊 Black Lives Matter (@TheChiAthlete) January 31, 2021
Dee would break you
— Cáit O'Riordan (@rockyoriordan) January 31, 2021
Gritty is now my pick to win the royal rumble
— Joe (@joeberg6) January 31, 2021
are you god?
— Flyers (5-2-1) (@Ra_TheFlyersfan) January 31, 2021
Best Mascot in Sports https://t.co/as4vzvZxZW
— Ryan Coffey (@ChefCoffey) January 31, 2021
Whoever plays Gritty has some talent. https://t.co/8PY85TMB3E
— Stephanie (@Pagnificent) January 31, 2021
Gritty is a national treasure https://t.co/V1GhNFy8Ml
— Sam Miller (@smill5100) January 31, 2021
A STANDING BACKFLIP! https://t.co/mlR3vz7wnh
— The One True Davemas (@Blinsin1) January 31, 2021
