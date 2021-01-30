WEATHER ALERTWinter Storm Warning In Place As Region Braces For Possibility Of Several Inches Of Snow
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gritty has a new shtick and, apparently, his own personal ball pit.

The Philadelphia Flyers mascot debuted a ball pit at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night during the first period of the orange and black’s game against the New York Islanders in South Philadelphia.

Gritty tweeted a video of his playtime while displaying some pretty impressive gymnastic moves.

“Flip, Flip, Flipadelphia,” Gritty wrote on Twitter, referencing an It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia TV episode.

Flyers fans took great joy in Gritty’s new deal.

 

