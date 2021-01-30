BREAKINGFire Crews Battling 4-Alarm Blaze On Ocean City Boardwalk
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey news

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Fire crews in Ocean City, New Jersey battled a four-alarm blaze that has sent thick black smoke billowing in the air. Officials say crews arrived to the scene near Playland’s Castaway Cove on the 1000 block of the Boardwalk around 8:18 a.m. Saturday.

According to officials, flames could be seen shooting through the roof.

(credit: CBS3)

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.