OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Fire crews in Ocean City, New Jersey battled a four-alarm blaze that has sent thick black smoke billowing in the air. Officials say crews arrived to the scene near Playland’s Castaway Cove on the 1000 block of the Boardwalk around 8:18 a.m. Saturday.
According to officials, flames could be seen shooting through the roof.
MORE: Another view of the fire along the boardwalk in Ocean City, New Jersey. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/yg0DsPrQNG
— Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) January 30, 2021
Ocean City NJ: Structure Fire on the Boardwalk near Double Shot Amusement Park. OCFD with several mutual aid fire crews are on scene working BeAlert. pic.twitter.com/e4nh8Wo8am
— First Responder 🚨 🚨 (@911__ICE) January 30, 2021
There are no reports of any injuries at this time.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.