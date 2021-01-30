BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Two women from Bucks County were arrested for their alleged involvement in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Dawn Bancroft and Diana Santos-Smith are accused of storming the Capitol during the deadly riots on Jan. 6.
Bancroft and Santos-Smith are facing federal charges.
In the criminal complaint, authorities say Bancroft was seen in a selfie video posted to social media, stating she wanted to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “in the friggin’ brain, but we didn’t find her.”
Officials say the women were identified through social media posts and tipsters.
The women are facing three federal charges for entering a restricted building and impeding government business.
At least 160 people have been charged with crimes related to the U.S. Capitol riots.
