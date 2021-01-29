PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Last week Eyewitness News showed you a video of an adorable 2-year-old from Philadelphia, named Nathan. He gets so excited to see Jane Pauley every Sunday morning on CBS3.
Nathan’s mom is a school teacher in Philadelphia and says Nathan is Jane Pauley’s biggest fan.
Well, Jane Pauley gave Nathan a special shout out on Friday morning.
“Where’s Nathan? Nathan, I want to tell you a secret. When I see you this Sunday morning, after the trumpet music, I’ll say ‘good morning’ as I always do but I’ll be thinking, ‘good morning, Nathan.” OK? It’s a secret,” Pauley said.
You can hear the trumpets and watch Jane Pauley, every Sunday morning, at 9 a.m. on CBS3.
