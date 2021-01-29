WARRINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — Students and teachers from two Central Bucks elementary schools are going virtual Friday due to conditions associated with a brush fire in the Warrington area. Officials notified families whose children attend Barclay and Titus elementary schools prior to the start of the day.
Superintendent Dr. John J. Kopicki made the decision in the interest of the health and safety of the schools’ students and employees.
Officials say the buildings themselves are not endangered.
Any additional information will be posted to the district’s website at www.cbsd.org when it becomes available.
