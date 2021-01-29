PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teenagers are in the hospital, one critically wounded, after a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze neighborhood. Police said the double shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. on the 1600 block of South 20th Street.

Police said an 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest area. He was rushed to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical condition, according to police.

Authorities said the second victim is a 17-year-old girl, who was shot once in her leg. She was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital, where police said she is listed in stable condition.

There are no arrests at this time. No weapons were recovered at the scene, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

The incident happened about an hour after another shooting in the area on Friday night.

Philadelphia Police said a man believed to be in his 20s was shot once in his abdomen in the 1300 block of South 28th Street just before 8 p.m.

Police said that the victim was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

Authorities made an arrest in that incident but have not released information on the suspect.

