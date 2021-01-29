PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As we all start to prepare for the threat of winter weather to end the weekend and start the next work week, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly is doing the same. They have issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of the area starting on Sunday and lasting through Tuesday morning.

At this time, periods of snow, some of which will likely be heavy, is set to plow across the region during the day on Monday. The threat for significant snow accumulation is high with this system, hence why the Winter Storm Watch was issued.

In preparation for our impending winter storm a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the much of the region from Sunday through Tuesday @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/QX7NYSqq4A — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) January 29, 2021

A Winter Storm Watch means that significant winter weather is on the horizon. A Winter Storm Watch is usually issued 36-48 hours prior to an event occurring. A Watch is used to signify that we need to be on alert for the impending significant or hazardous winter weather. In the Philadelphia region, significant snowfall is defined by the NWS as 7 inches of snow in a 24-hour period.

Once the winter weather begins, if the snow and hazardous weather either stays in the significant range or even picks up in intensity, a Winter Storm Warning will be issued. A Warning is issued when significant or hazardous weather is imminent, six to 18 hours away, or already occurring.

While a Watch does not have to be issued prior to a Warning, it is very common for a Winter Storm Watch to be upgraded to a Warning as we get closer to the event.

At this point, some of the details on impending winter storm are becoming clearer in some capacities i.e., timing and amounts, but some details are still up in the air, i.e., does mixing occur, where the heaviest snow sets up.

The timing of the storm is holding steady with flakes starting Sunday evening as the atmosphere becomes more saturated, with the bulk of the heaviest precipitation developing overnight Sunday and falling during the day Monday, before tapering off through the day Tuesday.

When it comes to the type of precipitation we will see, there is still a bit of a mixed bag, no pun intended. While the overall pattern of the storm is trending colder in all models, there is still the threat for some mid-level warm air to intrude into the region and turn the early snow into a rain/snow mix in areas, before a transition back to all snow as the event comes to a close.

At this time, it is hard to say which solution wins out, the warmer or colder set up and how far inland that potential warm air intrusion reaches. Either way, there will be parts of the region that will stay as all snow throughout the entire event, meaning that a threat for significant snow totals is there. The placement of the highest snow totals is still coming together.

As for the actual amounts of snow we will see, that answer is still somewhat unknown as well, but we are getting a better idea of what to expect. Right now, we are thinking there is a high chance that a large swath of the region, including Philly and the I-95 corridor see as much as 5 inches of snow or more.

There is even a chance at this point that parts of the region see upward of 6 inches of snow or more, but the exact area where that possibility is the greatest is still hard to nail down. The placement of the center of the area of low pressure and how far inland the warm air intrudes inland will greatly affect where the 6-inch-plus bands are likely to occur. As we progress over the next few days, the snow amounts and where exactly the highest totals fall will come into view better.

Stay with the Eyewitness Weather Team as we continue to update you on the evolving winter storm.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Won’t Resign Following Damning Report On City’s Handling Of Racial Injustice Protests

Philly Fighting COVID CEO Andrei Doroshin Defends Work After City Cuts Ties With Group

FBI Raids Genesis Diagnostics Lab In Bucks County