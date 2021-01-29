PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Another bitterly cold day is on tap to wrap up the week. Wind chills Friday morning will be in the single digits as well, both above and below 0.

Friday features a decent amount of sunshine, but with temperatures that even in Philly might not escape the 20s! When you add in the fact that winds will still be gusting to around 35 mph, wind chills will again be dangerous on Friday, staying in the teens and single digits throughout the afternoon.

The weekend is where we start to get a little more interesting with the forecast. Saturday is stay pretty quiet and dry with a mostly sunny sky. Highs Saturday will stay well below normal in the low 30s and wind chills are again likely to be in the teens and 20s.

On Sunday we start to see our next weather maker move in. A storm system that is currently on the west coast will move into the midwest and then the mid-Atlantic by Sunday. Temperatures Sunday should still be cold enough that initially as this system moves in later in the day, snow will be likely across the entire region, though it will take some time to begin falling due to dry air in place. Depending on how the low pressure develops there could be a chance for some low-level dry air to move in allowing for a change over to a mix of rain and snow early on Monday.

It’s looking likely that the height of the storm will be Monday evening into Monday night when the coastal component of the system begins to strengthen offshore, leading to a period of what looks to be pretty steady accumulating snow. This will gradually taper to flurries and snow showers on Tuesday.

