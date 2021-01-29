PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The #SignJT movement was perhaps unlike any other in Philadelphia sports, spearheaded by Bryce Harper, the Phillies’ $330 million superstar rightfielder. For months, Harper sent clear messages to the Phillies management, while fans bombarded the team’s social media with a simple message: Sign J.T. Realmuto, often referred to as BCIB (Best Catcher In Baseball).

In July, Harper yelled “sign him” after Realmuto homered during an intrasquad game. He wore a Realmuto T-shirt and even made a signing gesture as he crossed home plate after a Realmuto homer. There was even a giant bedsheet hung outside of the players’ entrance at Citizens Bank Park. New Phillies reliever Archie Bradley introduced himself to Philly by simply tweeting “#SignJT” after he signed on Jan. 18.

The #SignJT movement officially came to an end on Friday, when the Phillies and the two-time All-Star catcher finalized a five-year, $115.5 million contract. The Phillies’ social media team wasted no time answering their fans’ demands.

we did. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

we did. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

we did. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

we did. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

we did. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

we did. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

we did. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

yo. we did. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

WE. DID. MARK. KREMER. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

we did. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

we did. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

we did. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

we did. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

we did. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

we did. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

we did. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

we did. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

we did. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

we did. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

we did. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

we did. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

we did. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

Happy New Year! — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

you can go ahead and tell your friend that they did. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

we did. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

we did. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

we did !!!! — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

we did. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

we did. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

we did. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

Hey, Zach. We did. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

we did. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

we did. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

we did. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

we did both. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021

Believe it. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 29, 2021

YUP. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 29, 2021

Better late than never? — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 29, 2021

You have no idea. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 29, 2021

We do not condone bullying. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 29, 2021

We aim to please, friend. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 29, 2021

You and us both. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 29, 2021

We don't reply on Twitter? — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 29, 2021

Apology … sort of accepted. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 29, 2021

In his second season with the Phils, Realmuto slugged 11 home runs and drove in 32 runs while hitting .265. He carries with him the reputation of being the best catcher in baseball, both offensively and defensively, and it cost the Phils a potential future ace in Sixto Sanchez to acquire him. Letting Realmuto walk would have been a move that would bring a score of backlash from an already frustrated fanbase.

The Phillies made sure to remind their fans on Friday that they did, in fact, #SignJT.

Liberating. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 29, 2021

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Won’t Resign Following Damning Report On City’s Handling Of Racial Injustice Protests

Philly Fighting COVID CEO Andrei Doroshin Defends Work After City Cuts Ties With Group

FBI Raids Genesis Diagnostics Lab In Bucks County