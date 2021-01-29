PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The #SignJT movement was perhaps unlike any other in Philadelphia sports, spearheaded by Bryce Harper, the Phillies’ $330 million superstar rightfielder. For months, Harper sent clear messages to the Phillies management, while fans bombarded the team’s social media with a simple message: Sign J.T. Realmuto, often referred to as BCIB (Best Catcher In Baseball).
In July, Harper yelled “sign him” after Realmuto homered during an intrasquad game. He wore a Realmuto T-shirt and even made a signing gesture as he crossed home plate after a Realmuto homer. There was even a giant bedsheet hung outside of the players’ entrance at Citizens Bank Park. New Phillies reliever Archie Bradley introduced himself to Philly by simply tweeting “#SignJT” after he signed on Jan. 18.
The #SignJT movement officially came to an end on Friday, when the Phillies and the two-time All-Star catcher finalized a five-year, $115.5 million contract. The Phillies’ social media team wasted no time answering their fans’ demands.
we did.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
we did.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
we did.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
we did.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
we did.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
we did.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
we did.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
yo. we did.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
WE. DID. MARK. KREMER.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
we did.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
we did.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
we did.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
we did.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
we did.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
we did.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
we did.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
we did.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
we did.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
we did.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
we did.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
we did.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
we did.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
Happy New Year!
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
you can go ahead and tell your friend that they did.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
we did.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
we did.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
we did !!!!
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
we did.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
we did.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
we did.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
Hey, Zach. We did.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
we did.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
we did.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
we did.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
we did both.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 30, 2021
Believe it.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 29, 2021
YUP.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 29, 2021
Better late than never?
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 29, 2021
You have no idea.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 29, 2021
We do not condone bullying.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 29, 2021
We aim to please, friend.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 29, 2021
You and us both.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 29, 2021
We don't reply on Twitter?
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 29, 2021
Apology … sort of accepted.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 29, 2021
In his second season with the Phils, Realmuto slugged 11 home runs and drove in 32 runs while hitting .265. He carries with him the reputation of being the best catcher in baseball, both offensively and defensively, and it cost the Phils a potential future ace in Sixto Sanchez to acquire him. Letting Realmuto walk would have been a move that would bring a score of backlash from an already frustrated fanbase.
The Phillies made sure to remind their fans on Friday that they did, in fact, #SignJT.
Liberating.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 29, 2021
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Won’t Resign Following Damning Report On City’s Handling Of Racial Injustice Protests
Philly Fighting COVID CEO Andrei Doroshin Defends Work After City Cuts Ties With Group