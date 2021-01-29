CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The #SignJT movement was perhaps unlike any other in Philadelphia sports, spearheaded by Bryce Harper, the Phillies’ $330 million superstar rightfielder. For months, Harper sent clear messages to the Phillies management, while fans bombarded the team’s social media with a simple message: Sign J.T. Realmuto, often referred to as BCIB (Best Catcher In Baseball).

In July, Harper yelled “sign him” after Realmuto homered during an intrasquad game. He wore a Realmuto T-shirt and even made a signing gesture as he crossed home plate after a Realmuto homer. There was even a giant bedsheet hung outside of the players’ entrance at Citizens Bank Park. New Phillies reliever Archie Bradley introduced himself to Philly by simply tweeting “#SignJT” after he signed on Jan. 18.

The #SignJT movement officially came to an end on Friday, when the Phillies and the two-time All-Star catcher finalized a five-year, $115.5 million contract. The Phillies’ social media team wasted no time answering their fans’ demands.

In his second season with the Phils, Realmuto slugged 11 home runs and drove in 32 runs while hitting .265. He carries with him the reputation of being the best catcher in baseball, both offensively and defensively, and it cost the Phils a potential future ace in Sixto Sanchez to acquire him. Letting Realmuto walk would have been a move that would bring a score of backlash from an already frustrated fanbase.

The Phillies made sure to remind their fans on Friday that they did, in fact, #SignJT.

