PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — John Chaney, the greatest basketball coach in Temple University history and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, died on Friday. He was 89.

Chaney spent 24 seasons coaching Temple, compiling a 516-253 record during his Hall of Fame career. He took the Owls to the NCAA Tournament 17 times, including going into the 1988 tournament as the No. 1 ranked team in the nation. His teams reached the Elite Eight five teams. He retired in 2006.

“John Chaney was more than just a Hall of Fame Basketball coach. He was a Hall of Fame in life,” said Fran Dunphy, Temple’s interim athletic director and former head coach. “He touched countless lives, including my own. I will miss him dearly and my thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time.”

Chaney was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001.

“Coach Chaney was like a father to me,” said Aaron McKie, Temple’s current head coach and who played under Chaney from 1991-94. “He taught not just me, but all of his players more than just how to succeed in basketball. He taught us life lessons to make us better individuals off the court. I owe so much to him. He made me the man I am today.”

Chaney was Temple basketball and his death hit the Philadelphia hoops community hard.

I’m deeply saddened by the passing of someone I hold dear to my heart. He has done so many great things with his life but giver is amongst the top. Giver to the voiceless, underprivileged, the game, to his peeps….I happened to be one of them. Coach Chaney God be with you! ❤️u! — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) January 29, 2021

Coach Chaney and I fought every game we competed – as everyone knows, sometimes literally – but in the end he was my friend. Throughout my career, we would talk about basketball and life. I will miss those talks and I will my friend. Rest in peace, Coach! pic.twitter.com/0JGcQ7JPOO — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) January 29, 2021

RIP Coach Chaney — Matt Rhule (@CoachMattRhule) January 29, 2021

I'm honestly not sure how to process or organize my thoughts right now about John Chaney's passing. Just grateful to have spent some time around him. No adjective or anecdote will ever fully do him justice. This world is a better place because of him. RIP to a legend. — John DiCarlo (@jdicarlo) January 29, 2021

Sad to hear about the news of John Chaney.

Man those Temple teams were a blast. In 1995 we ran into coach Chaney at a restaurant. I still have this. pic.twitter.com/n9iC1S1kfL — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) January 29, 2021

A true Philadelphia jewel . Coach Chaney is respected nationally more than we know in Philly . An inspiration to players and coaches in the b-ball world . A great competitor and a great friend . RIP Coach ! NovaNation sends out prayers and condolences to the Chaney family https://t.co/peIN46rxOt — Jay Wright (@VUCoachJWright) January 29, 2021

Just got confirmation from someone close to John Chaney. The Temple legend of legends has passed away. RIP to a unique man and Hall of Fame coach. — Mike Jensen (@jensenoffcampus) January 29, 2021

I’m devastated. Please say a prayer for John and the Chaney family which includes every single person connected to @TUMBBHoops. God bless a legend who gave so much hope to so many kids. RIP Coach. — Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) January 29, 2021

Coach was awesome, man. Loved the 90's A-Ten and openly wept when they lost to Duke in 99 and MSU in 01. Was reprimanded for loudly celebrating the 11/3 upset over Florida during computer lab. — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) January 29, 2021

RIP to a Legend 🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/T0esfDhWeL — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) January 29, 2021

Rest In Peace to a Legend #JohnChaney https://t.co/sS7YIdkAGV — Caron Butler (@realtuffjuice) January 29, 2021

He made me believe in myself because he was a legend to me! if I could ask him that, then I would be ok talking to anyone about anything!! #RIPCoachChaney 2/2 — Danny Pommells (@DPommellsNBCS) January 29, 2021

We have lost a truly unique individual. A philly icon. He will be sorely missed. So thankful i got to talk to hom last week on his 89th birthday. World will never be quite the same without him. I was lucky. So many indelible memories. Thanks john for everything. — mike kern (@mikekerndn) January 29, 2021

As a proud @TempleUniv alum, I am grieving at the loss of Coach John Chaney. At the same time, I celebrate not only what he did for @TUMBBHoops, but what he did for his players as human beings. Rest easy Coach. — Marc Zumoff (@marczumoff) January 29, 2021

Covering Temple after Chaney's era, quickly found out why he's a legend of mythical status. Vet writers, former players, coaches you talked to revered him as a person & coach. Best stories you'll hear are Chaney stories. A forever immeasurable force in Philly Hoops and at TU. RIP — Greg Paone (@gpaone121) January 29, 2021

In my house growing up John Chaney was less than a god but more than a man. My dad coached basketball and was a Temple grad. Every time he spoke about Chaney it wasn’t about wins or the matchup zone it was about how he looked out for and cared about the kids that played for him. — Sports Liker (@Ianmurray7) January 29, 2021

